Boats – 2020 Paddlesport Paddler’s Guide

Welcome to the 2020 PADDLEexpo/Kayak Session Magazine Paddler’s Guide FREE Download page. You have the option to either check the 2020 Buyers Guide online, or download it. If you choose to download, note that you can either download the full guide, or, download it per category (in which case, click on the images of the category you wish to download below).

Here you can dowload the Boats category !