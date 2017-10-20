Sary Jaz River, Kyrgyzstan

In September 2017 a crew of 6 international kayakers, Kristof Stursa (AUT), Adrian Kiernan (AUS), Jordy Searle (NZL), Ari Walker (NZL), Sam Grafton (USA) and Jakub Sedivy (CZE), tackled Kyrgyzstans legendary Sary Jaz river. The river flows from icy streams below the Engilchek glacial at the foot of Khan Tengri (6995m) in the Tian Shan mountain range. A 10 day mixed class 5 kayaking and mountaineering adventure on the boarder zone of China that can only be completed in late summer after a glacial outburst flood has eliminated the risk of massive flash flooding in the inescapable canyon. The river finishes its journey disappearing below the sands of the Taklamakan desert in Xinjang province in China. Full length movie to come soon….

By: Adrian Kiernan/ White Box Mag