LOFER RODEO 2017 –

Lofer – still rocks!

Badass fights in the hole, good vibes on the shore, frisky mud fights on the party meadow: during the 1990s, the Lofer-Rodeo on the Saalach River in Lofer/Austria was regarded as the most legendary event of the European whitewater community. The young freestyle scene was invited by the whitewater legend Hans Maier to compete: by day in the hole, by night in the meadow.

Then several flood events flattened the spot (Hubertuswalze) and it was no longer used, so the Lofer-Rodeo disappeared from the scene. In 2014, Schorschi Schauf revived the event, and in 2016 past it on to the local kayak club, the Whitewater Slaves Lofer e.V.. Since then the Lofer-Rodeo is back and well established on the European whitewater calendar as the party of the season.

This year, from 15 to 17 September, 98 participants from Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Slovenia, New Zealand and Norway followed the Siren’s call to the Saalach. Due to the typical wet and cold Autumn weather, the water level was sporty. Ideal conditions for an exciting Boatercross race on the slalom section.

The head-to-head runs were topped by a duel of Switzerland against Germany, Sven Lämmler against Daniel Kotzner. Both entered the finals undefeated and showed no mercy all the way to the last eddy. In the end, Lämmler lost and Daniel Klotzner (GER) walked away the winner of the 2017 Lofer Rodeo. This year also saw a large and hotly contested women’s category. Fourteen ladies showed their skills and fight with Lotte Wilhelm (GER) winning the competition.

It would not be the Lofer-Rodeo without the unique side events: Friday night, local artist Martin Leitinger colored the competition track with light and sound, an unusual opportunity to see the Saalach at night. Saturday night’s legendary paddlers party did not disappoint: DJ sounds and live act Mothership 3, unexpected stunts and full party atmosphere made for entertainment til dawn when the beer was long gone.

Save the date!: 2018 – 14 to 16 September

More information: lofer-rodeo.rocks

K1 men

Daniel Klotzner (GER) Sven Lämmler (SUI) Janosch Plattner (GER) Lukas Wilhelm (GER)

K1 women