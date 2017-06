RIVER GURU EXTREME 2017

Once again the Pyrenees hosted the RIVER GURU EXTREME race. A special whitewater event for the best south european paddlers. The race takes place on the most epic river in south Pyrenees, the Ara. Eric Deguil took the win despite 2 bad runs during the qualification. Gerd Serrasolses and Ian Salvat are the 2nd and third .

By: Fermin Perez Larrea/ River Guru