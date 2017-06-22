Johnston Canyon – (Entry#12 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

This run is on one of Banff’s most iconic pieces of white water. Johnston Canyon is a 1-2km creek in the heart of Banff National Park with 6 main drops, one of which is rarely run. This film follows local kayak instructors Brandon Willms, Tim Shaw, and Jason Boutet taking full advantage of their morning off. Beautiful hikes, river-wide logs, and sweet drops are the building blocks of your typical Alberta creek.

By: Danny Gariepy From: Canada

