facebook_pixel

Published on juin 22nd, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Johnston Canyon – (Entry#12 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

This run is on one of Banff’s most iconic pieces of white water. Johnston Canyon is a 1-2km creek in the heart of Banff National Park with 6 main drops, one of which is rarely run. This film follows local kayak instructors Brandon Willms, Tim Shaw, and Jason Boutet taking full advantage of their morning off. Beautiful hikes, river-wide logs, and sweet drops are the building blocks of your typical Alberta creek.

By: Danny Gariepy From: Canada

>Watch more Short Film of the year Awards 2017 Entries

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 62 – SUMMER 2017

    Current Issue