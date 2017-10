Jakub Sedivy’s Beater on TNT During 2017 Sickline Practice (Entry#38 Carnage for All 2017)

One Minute beater!!! Watch Jakub Sedivy (Czech Republic) getting a proper beating during the practice of the 2017 Sickline race on TNT a retentive hole to say the least half way through the course and right above Champion’s killer. River name: Oetz (Austria)



Filmed by: Michele Ramazza

>>>Watch more Kayaking Carnage videos