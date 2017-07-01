EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Holy Diver Giant Slalom Report + Results + Gallery

New this year in the Ekstremsportveko program, the Holy Diver Giant Slalom. An extreme kayaking race comprised of multiple giant slalom gates through the last 2 major class IV+ – V rapids of the classic lower Myrkdalselva.

Evolution. Of gear. Of technique. Of skills. And of races. The Holy Diver Giant Slalom is a fine exemple of that. A challenging and steep pearl of class 5 whitewater in a fairytale scenario, an amphitheater of mountains where the Myrdalen river is the protagonist. The first rapid pushes you far right, the gate is far left. The second boof is not to be missed, otherwise the consequences could be dramatical. Second gate is located in an eddy that you have to fly over to take it downstream.

A couple more rapids and finally here it is, the Holy Diver. Just a huge waterfall/slide where all the water flushes on a small pool and it is nearly impossible to have two identical lines, even for the most talented paddlers.

This year the show was guaranteed and athletes from all over the planet challenged themselves on this race course through the last stroke; Flips, quick rolls, edge control were the keys factor during this event, as well as recovering from the previous night

In the End, what could be the greatest surprise is that Dane Jackson did not end up on top of the podium… instead it is the french slalom machine, Nicolas Caussanel, who actually moved to Voss for the season and will work for the legendary KayakVoss, who scored the fastest run, followed by Michele Ramazza (Italy) and Jamie Sutton (NZ).

By: Jacques Gilardone