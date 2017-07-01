facebook_pixel

Published on juillet 1st, 2017

EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Head 2 Head Strandaelva Report + Results + Gallery

The final event of the 2017 EkstremsportVeko went down today in a very cheerful atmosphere. All the athletes, tired from the last 3 consecutive days of racing and partying hard, were both relaxed, hangover and focused on enjoying as much as possible the last ride&party day.

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

The Head to Head was held on the Wilderness Camp Rapid of the Strandaelva river, just below the Money drop, that a few paddlers ran just before the race as a warm up!

Money Drop as a warm up before a competition… what else? ©Steffen Kirschner Cherringer

Dane Jackson on his way to win his second race in 3 days… ©Ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

Just two gates were put in strategical zone to force the paddlers to make spectacular moves:  boofing an eddy and create chaos on the second one, where a few athletes took paddles right in their faces. At the end of the day, we could count a broken nose and some bruised faces, but everyone was stoked and the friendly ambiance will continue till tonight last huge party.

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

Jaimie Sutton ©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

Mikey Abbott (NZ) ©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

Dane Jackson ©ekstremsportveko/kayaksesion.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

For the girls, Pavlina Zasterova won both the Head to Head and the Myrkadalen downill.

Pavlina Zasterova ©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

For the big boys, it was once again Tenesse young superstar Dane Jackson who smoothly took the first place, followed by Marco Babuin (ITA) and Michele Ramazza (ITA) that arrived just behind him.

By: Jacques Gilardone

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

©ekstremsportveko/kayaksession.com

