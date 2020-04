Courage – a Saga of Beatering (#10 Carnage for All 2020)

Heather Buckingham and his crew are back with another super fun beater’s reel 100% shot in BC. « Sometimes, Courage « couldn’t come at a worse time »… Sometimes, Courage provides us with great entertainment. Filmed in British Columbia with tunes by Canada’s favourite band. «

By: Heather Buckingham From: Canada

