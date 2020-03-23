Corona Diaries #4, John Haines & Huw Butterworth (Austria/Uk)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, the sun is shining high in some areas, yet around the world, many are grounded at home, and it seems likely others soon will be. Which, though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks is THE THING TO DO! It is necessary and worth it!

Today we talk with Austria-based british lads Johnny Haines and Huw Butterworth of Pistyll Productions.

Where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

Huw Butterworth and I are stuck in ötztal, Tirol, Austria at the moment. The whole of the country is under quarantine. It’s a bit of a mess really. No one knows what’s going on and it looks like we’ll be stuck until at least the 13th of April! Luckily, I moved in with Huw last week before this mess kicked off properly. We’re not even allowed to leave the area of our town.

Where did you travel from most recently? How has Covid-19 impacted your plans for the season?

We have been lucky that we were working the winter season here in Ötz; as of yesterday, there wasn’t anywhere better to be as we were able to paddle the Wellerbrucke and the lesser run Achsturze section, a bonus to this is that the weather has been glorious, but now we’re even more stuck as more restrictions came in. As for the season plans, we were planning bit of a Euro tour heading down into Ticino, Val Sesia, and France. Unfortunately, those plans are on hold at the moment.

How are you maintaining fitness and your sanity? Can you get any exercise or paddle at all?

Unfortunately, we are unable to paddle anymore, though we’re doing circuits every day and going for the occasional run up the hill to maintain fitness. We’re pretty competitive, which really helps motivating each other to keep fit. As for our sanity we’re reading a S**t load of books and just generally chilling out in the sun and yes… the occasional game of Call of Duty has been played.

How do you spend most of your time?

We’ve been pretty conscious about keeping my body and brain active. Circuits and running help, and as for the brain, I find that reading helps massively and trying to learn new skills is also pretty valuable. Huw is bit of a beater with a camera so I’m spending a lot of time teaching him how to use a camera and Lightroom. If I’m honest I’m considering myself pretty lucky that both of us got stuck together, as being alone would be pretty tough!

What are you watching right now? Any (kayak) porn recommendations?

If you’re on about Netflix, then I’m re-watching the Peaky Blinders series and I suggest that everyone gives it a watch.

As for kayaking I’m pretty sure that everyone has been watching EG’s old videos, that definitely kills a good bit of time. Also, we’ve been watching the old Bomb Flow and Substantial edits… getting stoked for the upcoming season!

On the other hand, if you have ever found yourself wondering why Sven Lammler is the GOAT of the alps, then you should 100% check out his video of the Achsturze in 2009 with this link bondle.de

Oh and of course, I recommend checking out Pistyll Productions, we’re also gonna be releasing some of our old edits that may or may not have gone unseen!

Any words of wisdom for your fellow paddlers across the world?

If I was to say anything, it would be that we are all in the same position, and while I know we are all eager to get out and shred on them spring flows, I think it is important that we take this time to self-isolate and maybe pick up some new hobbies, or learn a new skill. My advice to you guys is either find something you are interested in and learn more about it, or find something completely random to learn as now is the time to do it.

Hopefully see you out on the water soon, John and Huw.