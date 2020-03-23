The Quarantined Dream

The Quarantined Dream. During the Covid-19 lock up, Pistyll productions riders John Haines and Huw Butterworth release a sweet video edit of their best runs shot in the past few months…

« During these hard times being stuck at home, you might find your self dreaming of some better times that you’ve had. This is exactly how Johny Haines and Huw Butterworth are feeling at the moment. Tirol has been put under a complete quarantine for up to 30 days potentially, so we’re stuck ‘in’ the house thinking of new ideas and keeping ourselves sane. So some of you may have seen some of this footage before, but it is a sacrifice Im willing to make (Shrek) I think during these hard times I think its really important to keep being creative, even if its taking a photo and learning how to edit it. Stay safe and see you all on the water soon!!

Huge shout out to out sponsors for the continued support… NRS, Palm, Radical Rider, River Legacy, Kober paddles. «

By: John Haines & Huw Butterworth (Pistyll Productions)