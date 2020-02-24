Sending Indo – Waterfalls, Flashflood and Bootie.

First day on the river for the SEND crew who flew out to Indonesia to find some waterfalls and the first one of the trip was a 70 footer beauty! In less than 24 hours after landing the boys dealt with high water levels, jet lag, a flashflood, and ants attack… a rather crazy experience. It is always very humbling to be reminded how quickly things can change on the river. More to come. The SEND crew wants to thanks Eddiline kayak club for help with safety and logistics!

by: Send – Dane Jackson, Bren Orton, Adrian Mattern