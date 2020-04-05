Save the Oetz River (Austria)

The SEND crew with the help of the Pistyll boys put together this very clear and informative video about the situation on the Oetz. An unauthorised dam is being built right now, on the Ötztaler Ache river, under cover of Corona virus curfews. Developers started building the Tumpen-Habichen power plant without all the legal permissions or answering important legal questions – and we call on the state of Tyrol to stop construction immediately… Shocking to say the least.

This video is also there to get you guys to go and sign the petition if you have not yet.

> Sign the Petition <