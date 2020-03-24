Corona Diaries #6, Dane Jackson (Usa)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, the sun is shining high in some areas, yet around the world, many are grounded at home, and it seems likely others soon will be. Which, though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks is THE THING TO DO! It is necessary and worth it!

So, we at Kayak Session decided to take the opportunity to catch up with our friends in the whitewater community and see how they are coping across the globe.

Today we’re talking with extreme whitewater superstar Dane Jackson , who rallied the family ranch in Tennessee in the US, and who just returned from a trip to Indonesia searching for waterfalls with Bren Orton and Adrian Mattern, right after the incredible run he did in Chile on Salto del Maule who got him to be featured in most mainstream media across the world including the new York times, CNN and even better… (well almost…) the Latest Kayak Session Cover with a large Poster of the run!!!

Where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

I am currently back home on the family ranch in TN, been staying in the house except for runs and quick sessions at the home section. Tennessee might not have the highest number of cases but we are one of the least prepared states for when things do go bad. So trying to be safe for my sake and my family by not going farther than the backyard these days.

Where did you travel from most recently? How bad was Covid_19 in Indo?

I just got back from Indonesia, where at least at the time I left only a few cases had started to emerge where I was.

« I am by no means an expert, and am normally someone that doesn’t take extreme precautions, but this time is different. »

How has Covid-19 impacted your plans for the season?

In every way you can think. Instead of spending the next 8 months in my RV traveling,competing, or flying to places like Europe. I am expecting to based out of TN on the ranch for at least a couple months. I don’t expect any events, competitions, or any social gatherings to commence through the summer. Also any

international travel will likely continue having bans, or at the very least even if borders open it’ll just a good bit of time for it to be a safe idea. So just trying to think about ways to stay productive, plan for different scenarios, and keep pushing forward

How are you maintaining fitness and your sanity? Can you get any exercise or paddle at all?

I won’t lie that I am in a fortunate location for isolation. Luckily I have my parents gym in the basement, a place to kayak just a few miles away, and almost no people around. So for the next few months or however long I am staying put, I am just glad I am able to do it from here.

How do you spend most of your time?

Although I might not be able to drive or fly wherever I want to go. I am already seeing staying home as a great opportunity to make edits I have been procrastinating, increase my skills on things like Illustrator, spend more time in the gym and running, just making the most of the time spent at home. So although everything is gonna be different for a long time, staying home really isn’t the end of the world. I am definitely going to find ways to make the most of it.

What are you watching right now? Any (kayak) porn recommendations?

Besides starting the Mandalorian, which is dope by the way. Myself, as well as I imagine a few others, will be still trying to get content out there as much as possible to help with the boredom. Evan Garcia has been dropping tons of his old edits on his YouTube, a true hero.

Any words of wisdom for your fellow paddlers across the world?

I am by no means an expert, and am normally someone that doesn’t take extreme precautions, but this time is different. Just remember that although kayaking is safer than many things for exposure to the virus, you are still risking exposure anytime you are outside of the house. Whether by sharing shuttles, sharing gear, passing the bottle, or just getting gas on the way to the river, remember you might pass the virus on without ever feeling sick. Maybe the most important thing to keep in mind is that even if you are healthy, and everyone you know is healthy, if you got the virus you have the potential to spread it through numerous social circles. Even if you only infect one other person, because of how easy it is to spread, it might end up getting to people that aren’t so healthy. I personally will be sticking to paddling in my back yard, only kayaking with the family, and not heading elsewhere for a while. So I simply say don’t be the cause of the problem, stay home for a while, watch Evan’s videos, and we will all be back on the water together soon enough.