Corner Wave, Ottawa River

Fun edit featuring Nick Troutman, Bren Orton, and Dane Jackson surfing Corner Wave on the Ottawa on a summer day. « Corner wave, by all accounts doesn’t seem like it should be some epic wave. But it really is one of our favorite small waves in the world. It’s a fun challenge to throw all the tricks, it’s smooth, and is just one of the best places to spend a few hours during the low water summer flows. Check out one of our many sessions from last summer. » By Dane Jackson.

