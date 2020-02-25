2020 NSR – National Student Rodeo March 13-15th

Over 500 paddlers, Europe’s biggest whitewater event!

For just one weekend every March hundreds of students from all across the UK descend on the National White Water Centre, at Holme Pierrepont for a weekend of kayaking, partying and carnage. NSR is a freestyle competition like no other, focusing on both the top end of the sport and on complete beginners, with everyone showcasing the most creative moves they have. Whether dressed up as a moose, bribing the judges with sweets or using a cardboard cutout of a kayak – our novice category has “tricks” you won’t see at any other freestyle competition.

Line up before the freestyle contest ©PY Photographic

The fun begins before the competition even gets started. On Friday night the legendary NSR party, hosted by River Legacy, gets underway. A huge marquee hosts the party, bringing kayakers together over a local pint, with all bar profits donated to River Legacy’s valuable charitable work. Whether you’re dancing, drinking or that strange place in-between we can safely say that the NSR party is one not to be forgotten (or remembered?!). And the best part? It happens all over again on the Saturday night but this time with fancy dress!

Carnage is what describe best the NSR spririt. © PY Photographic

The events range from your standard freestyle competition to Old Skool, where ex-students can compete in kit that was made pre 2002. The highlight of everyone’s weekend is the duo freestyle competition, where you can always guarantee there will be maximum

creativity and carnage as everyone is attempting to perfect their pop-out! NSR 2020 is beyond excited to announce that there will bring a brand new event brought into the mix, so keep your eyes peeled for more information to follow.

NSR Is also a solid Freestyle contest ©PY Photographic

Anyone (or anything) who gets caught up in the carnage won’t float off down the Trent thanks to the amazing NSR safety team. The safety team are like no other, live-baiting everyone who finds themselves having an out-of-boat experience, giving you the best rescue of your life and if you’re lucky enough you might even get a hug.

Who’s going to be pulling the biggest stunt is the name of the game throughout the weekend ©PY Photographic

Created over 20 years ago by students at the University of Leeds, the event has continued to grow over the years into something so much more than a competition, with university groups from every corner of the UK congregating in Nottingham annually. A true celebration of kayaking culture, bringing paddlers together and ensuring everyone leaves with a tale or two. Obviously no competition is complete without prizes, and there is a long list of very generous sponsors who offer a brilliant range of prizes, from coaching courses to custom kit and even a brand new boat! Just another reason to get yourself down to Holme Pierrepont this March to experience NSR for yourself.

More info go to : nationalstudentrodeo.com

© you gotta fight for your right…to PARTY! ©PY Photographic