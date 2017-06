Team Beater Kaituna (Entry#28 Carnage for All 2017)

Watch James Webster, Dylan Thompson and Aaron Wheatley getting beat at the same time on Trout Pool Falls on the Kaituna River in NZ. This is a great example of why kayakers should always be looking downstream before to engage on a rapid.

River: Kaituna, NZ

Riders: James Webster, Dylan Thompson and Aaron Wheatley

By: Cory Taylor

