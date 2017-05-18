Solo Down the Thuli Bheri

The Rivers of Nepal have long enchanted my imagination. The adventures they provide seem endless. As we progress in life we sort after new challenges. Dreams lay plans like eggs waiting to hatch. The idea of Soloing a longer river has captured my imagination for sometime now.

The Thuli Bheri lies in the Dolpa district. A remote area in North Western Nepal. It’s a magical place, which really has to be seen with your own eyes. But here is the story of my adventure.

*Please don’t think that soloing rivers is a good or sensible idea. It is not. This was my own choice and not one I would actively encourage. I did it because it was something I personally wanted to do and had dreamed of for a long time. I accepted the risks involved and thought long and hard before taking on such a challenge*

By: Jake Holland