Carnage at Upper Lewis Falls (Entry#37 Carnage for All 2017)

Earlier in the summer Aeon Russo and myself, headed north to run Upper Mesa Falls, and dragged the Long Creek boys with us… it didn’t go entirely to plan. Upper Lewis has a deceiving horizon line and is easy to get disoriented! If you ever go there make sure you have bearing point on the river right bank to aim for keeping us on line!

Paddlers: Jackson Singelton, Ben Drew, Aeon Russo, Jeremy Nash, Holt Mcwhirt, Hunter Cooper, Mike Ferraro, Danny O’Brien.

By: Danny O’Brien From: Usa