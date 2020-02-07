Nile River Festival 2020 Highlights Video

Nile River Festival 2020 Highlights Video! An epic time was had by all. Check out some highlights of the action. With a mix of competitors, spectators and local communities, well over a thousand people hit the banks of the Nile River near it’s source to celebrate one of the world’s greatest sections of whitewater. This is #NileRiverFest!

Thank you for many years of support: Nile Special, Kayak Session, Brussels Airlines, Jinja Base Camp and Century Bottling Company Ltd for the Coca Cola brand.

Thanks for all the work on the media and this awesome edit Aaron Kendall!

