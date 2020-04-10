Galician Carnage Reel (#9 Carnage for All 2020)

In these times of quarantine I’ve decided to edit a long carnage reel starring by the Galician crew and friends, from 2013 to 2019. Most rivers are located in Galicia (Northwestern Spain). Other locations are Portugal (Castro and Cávado), Italy (Egua and Sesia), France (Guil & Upper Golo in Corsica), Espinareu (Asturias) and Upper Jondachi (Ecuador).

Beaters: Antonio Otero, Miguel Pita, Javi Lugo, Gonzalo Portals, Guille Díaz, Xoan Otero, Angel Quintela, Aitor Arce, Serafín Fontao, Carlos Ares, Guillermo Fidalgo and Enrique Vilasuso.

By: Antonio Otero Vázquez From: Galicia (Spain)