Pyrenees Buddies Race 2017 by the Salvat Brothers

Every year after a good season paddling around South America, we venture back home to enjoy the beautiful rivers of the Pyrenees. In April, with the first rains and snow melting, the firsts creeking competitions are held. The PBR (Pyrénées Buddies Race) is celebrated in the valley of Ossau, France. It is a very special place for us because it is where we debuted in our creeking careers, so it is a perfect way to start the season… This year was the 8th edition and was quite successful with 22 teams for the team race and more than 60 competitors in total. It was a very fun race with a sprint off elimination like the world championship adidas sickline. this year there were lots of highly skilled Kayakers getting faster times and making the final results very tight. After the race what is a better way to end the event than with a popular dinner in the village of Laruns, where we share the last moments of the day with all the friends around! Congratulations to the whole organization team for once again making this possible! you can’t miss the next edition!

see you all the next year!

Sweet Footage from the PBR 2017 – Pyrenees Buddies Race – held in the French Pyrenees every year in the spring.

