New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Liquidlogic, Delta V 88

Product Description: With this model, we created a creek boat that will behave very well in any situation. The paddler will get the feeling that the DELTA V is taking care of them while on the water. With soft edges, smooth Braaap inspired rocker and a shorter platform, the DELTA V allows the paddler to go anywhere their intended line takes them. The Delta V also features a unique stern “Turbo Booster” design which accelerates the kayak forward when engaged after a drop. Combine this with the nimble and intuitive feel which allows the boat to make difficult maneuvers seem effortless and you have one powerful design. Simply put, this creek boat will have entry level paddlers falling in love with it immediately, and top paddlers choosing it every time they are pushing the boundaries of the sport.

What sets it apart?: TURBO BOOSTERS! The Delta V features a unique stern “Turbo Booster” design which accelerates the kayak forward when engaged after a drop. No kayak has included a turbo booster in this fashion, and once you get used to the way it works and how to get it to load, you’ll find that this new feature adds a whole new level of performance to the kayaking industry. Line it up, load it correctly and feel the change in velocity of the new Delta V!

This whitewater kayak definitely lives up to its double meaning name; DELTA V (del·ta vee);

Literally meaning Change in Velocity – The unique stern Turbo Booster features accelerate the kayak forward after drops using naturally occurring flows. Delta waves in sleep correlated with dreaming plus the Roman numeral for five – This boat will have you dreaming about running Class 5 rapids all day.

Length: 259cm, Width: 76cm, Weight: 22kg, Volume: 333L, Capacity: 113kg

liquidlogickayaks.com

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com