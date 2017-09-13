New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Jackson Kayak, Nirvana

The Nirvana creek boat makes you faster, more confident, and will get you through rapids with more control than ever before. A dry bow keeps you on top of holes and waves and the nimble feeling while maneuvering assures that you stay on your line in the hard rapids. Racers will be delighted to paddle this boat as it, unlike most racing kayaks in the 9’ range, is easy to paddle and confidence inspiring, and the speed of it is mind boggling. If you want a river running/creek boat that takes the rapids down a grade, the Nirvana will do that for you.

Top 3 at the North Fork Championship, Winner Steep Creek GoPro Mountain Games and so many more events this summer…

Watch the promo video

Features

– Race Inspired Hull A creeking boat designed to get you through rapids quickly and in control. If you just want a river running/creek boat that has a high end speed in the rapids, but don’t plan on racing, the Nirvana won’t disappoint!

– Boat Armor Outfitting A new composite re-inforced hull track system is the backbone of this unique whole-hull integrity system.

– Uni-Shock Bulkhead System This shock-absorbing system not only might save your ankles from a rocky impact but also lets us drill ZERO holes in the boat for an absolutely dry ride.

– Sure-Lock Backband System This instantly adjustable system is operated right from your kayak and uses only rope and plastic cleats: no metal parts to rust, corrode, fall-out or break – ever! Should you break a rope you are a simple square knot away from continuing in comfort and replacement is possible in any hardware shop.

– Carrying Strap Attached to Bulk Head for Easier Carrying This unique webbing loop rides just over the bulkhead so you can hang on while portaging to add next level control and take some of the weight off your shoulders.

– Ropes to attach throw rope for easy access Plenty of tie-down points for your pin-kit, rope, breakdown etc.

– Go- Pro Ready – GoPro – GoPro Comes with a screwed in mount for your Go Pro that you can unscrew and stick wherever you like for a different point of view.

– Nalgene Bottle – Nalgene – Nalgene USA Made, BPA Free and with a JK logo – this is one water bottle designed for years of hard use, just like your Jackson Kayak!

– Thermoformed U Channel Thermoformed U Channel with Composite Reinforcement for added Hull Support.

