Kipawa’s Hollywood Head2Head (Quebec Extreme Whitewater Series 2017 stage 3)

Rated as one of eastern North America’s best intermediate whitewater sections, the Kipawa River, in Laniel, Québec, is only one of the many hidden gems of Northern Québec. Rich with history as it is located on the traditional territory of the Algonquin First Nations (as far back as 1690), this 16 km run, flowing from Lake Kipawa to Lake Temiscamingue , doesn’t disappoint kayakers, canoers, and rafters. Every year since 1986, whitewater enthusiasts coming from Québec city, to New England and Ontario decide to hit the road and meet up on the shores of the Témiscamingue Lake to paddle quality whitewater, have a few drinks, and camp on the most pristine area you could think of; that is what the Kipawa River Rally is all about.

Saturday, June 24th, the festival is organizing the 2nd edition of the Hollywood Head2head, a race on the last and most spectacular rapid of the section. It is the most challenging part of the river and offers a 200 m stretch of pushy class IV where the most creative minds can find daring lines to cut their time and hope to be spared by Davy Jones (the biggest of many hole features of the rapid). Any sufficiently experienced whitewater paddler can take part in this friendly race.

Watch Last year Video

Racers duel down the rapid in pairs and the winner of the round qualifies for the next one until only one person is left unbeaten and then crowned as the winner of the event. Security is of the essence in all whitewater sports and this is why safety will be set along the course with throw-bags and safety kayakers.

Hollywood Head2Head is one of the five stages of the Quebec Extreme Whitewater Series and offers a great spectacle for those who already have a cold one in hand.

This race might be for avid paddlers but the festival itself is aimed at all kinds of whitewater enthusiasts. People with few or no experience can register with Esprit Whitewater (http://www.whitewater.ca/whitewater_rafting_kipawa.html) for fully guided rafting trips, which only happens once a year. It is a safe way to discover whitewater sports and enjoy the immense beauty of this unique river located in the Parc National d’Opémican.

The 31st edition of the festival will be held on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th and is organized by Les Amis de la Rivière Kipawa. This organism is working to promote and protect the river’s amazing natural territory. Throughout the years, Kipawa River pioneers of the like of Scott Sorensen, Peter Karwacki, Jim Coffey and many others fought tooth and nail to protect the river from several development projects . The festival has always been the best way to demonstrate how unique this section is by having the most diverse crowd of whitewater and outdoor enthusiasts showing up.

Dates: June 23, 24 & 25, 2017

Location: Laniel, Québec (Canada)

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FestivaldelaRiviereKipawa/