Enjoying Family River Life: ‘Wild & Free’ Tour

As the competition season comes to an end Emily and I decide to take some R&R at the beautiful Kelly’s Whitewater Park. We spent everyday taking turns paddling and watching the kids, though my biggest highlight was getting Tucker out on the water swimming, paddling and surfing with me. Check out our family fun as we continue our ‘Wild & Free’ tour.

By: Nick Troutman

Nick Troutman, Emily Jackson and family are on the road again. Nick and Em’ will be touring the Us and Canada, going to pretty much every single events this spring and summer and off course following the best flows in between. We are stoked at Kayak session to be partnering with those guys. So expect some rad contents in the next weeks live from the river bank!