facebook_pixel

Published on juillet 19th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Enjoying Family River Life: ‘Wild & Free’ Tour

As the competition season comes to an end Emily and I decide to take some R&R at the beautiful Kelly’s Whitewater Park. We spent everyday taking turns paddling and watching the kids, though my biggest highlight was getting Tucker out on the water swimming, paddling and surfing with me. Check out our family fun as we continue our ‘Wild & Free’ tour.

By: Nick Troutman

>>> Watch more Wild & Free Episode

Nick Troutman, Emily Jackson and family are on the road again. Nick and Em’ will be touring the Us and Canada, going to pretty much every single events this spring and summer and off course following the best flows in between. We are stoked at Kayak session to be partnering with those guys. So expect some rad contents in the next weeks live from the river bank!

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 62 – SUMMER 2017

    Current Issue