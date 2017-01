Daniel Egger, Austria (REEL WORLD Vol1- Entry #4)

Just another Season highlight Edit… Nooo just joking, i want to say thanks to all my Supporters, without them i would not travel all over the world and see the most epic places. Spend so much time i can on the river and meet all this amazing people!

SPONSOR: NRS, Lettmann, Salewa, Toasted Thermic, Wicked. Beanies