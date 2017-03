WTF: The Diarrhea, a Creek Boat that Squirts Like a Champ

« Kayak Prototype That Companies are Just Not Cool Enough to Make »… is how Ryan Osborne describe the Diarrhea… Hilarious!

So what is the Diarrhea? A creek boat a with a freestyle boat stern… it is pretty ugly to look but could be quite fun to paddle in some places…!

« as long as you like below average performance and above average rowdiness… » Says Ryan Osborne.