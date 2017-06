The North Fork Championships 2017 – Boater X Video Report + Full Results

The 2017 North Face Boater X took place on June 16th, down S-Turn rapid. Flows of 3900 made for a splashy course and a bit of carnage.

Full results Boater X NFC 2017 – S Turn

1 Dane Jackson

2 Joe Morley

3 Pedro Astorga

4 Matias Lopez

5 Todd Wells

6 Carl Whitehead

7 Alec Voorhees

>>>Watch The Giant Slalom Video Recap (NFC 2017)