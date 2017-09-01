Rescue in Vallecito Creek Colorado

In May of 2016 I participated in a rescue involving an injured kayaker on Vallecito Creek north of Durango Colorado.

The kayaker was an experienced Grade V boater with time on Vallecito. He knew the run and had paddled it just a few days prior.

The purpose of this video is several fold:

1) To assert the message that no matter how good you are, and how much you know the run, shit happens. Always go with people who are able to provide rescue if needed.

2) Before you enter hard whitewater, make sure you have the skill for run and the rescue. Carry the appropriate equipment and have the background to use it.

3) It’s not WHAT you paddle, but WHO you paddle with that matters.

4) Have a rescue plan in case of emergency.

Cheers and I hope this opens lines of communication and critique.

By: Dave Farkas