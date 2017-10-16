facebook_pixel

REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #5 Valentin Bernard (France)

Highlight from a busy year paddling around the world : some bi air freestyle move on the Nile, a few waterfalls in Nepal, France and Norway, and big water on the Zambezi and India.
Enjoy…
Name: Valentin Bernard
Country: France
Location: White Nile, Guil, Zambezi/Zambia, Kinshy/India, Burhundi Khola/Nepal, Rauma/Norway, Guil/France, Travo/Corsica, Veneon/France, Codi/corsica, St pierre de Boeuf/France, Wah Blei/ India, La Malate/France, Artigue/France, Haute Loue/France,
Sponsors: Jackson Kayak, Kayakomania, Woodlun’s, Fasboa, Zulupack.

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE

