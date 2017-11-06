REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #15 Nick Beavis (Uk)

From the warm water playground of Uganda, to the massive water of spring time in eastern Canada, to my local white water course in the UK – a short video showing my highlights from 2017. Big thanks go out to all my friends, family and supporters.

Shot on location: Uganda, Canada, UK

Sponsors: Squarerock, Sandiline, Pyranha, G-Form

>>>Watch all the 2017 REEL WORLD Entries

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE