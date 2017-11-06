facebook_pixel

Published on novembre 6th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #15 Nick Beavis (Uk)

From the warm water playground of Uganda, to the massive water of spring time in eastern Canada, to my local white water course in the UK – a short video showing my highlights from 2017. Big thanks go out to all my friends, family and supporters.
Shot on location: Uganda, Canada, UK
Sponsors: Squarerock, Sandiline, Pyranha, G-Form

>>>Watch all the 2017 REEL WORLD Entries

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 64 – WINTER 2017

    Current Issue