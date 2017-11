PIPO & Pablo In Ireland – Ep.1, The First Irish Days

Huge aerials on the Irish Coastline, maybe some of the biggest air ever caught on film. !!! Here the 1/6 episode of the new waveski serie called PIPO & PABLO , a fun and incredible journey on the Irish lands!! Featuring Yann Phillipot & Pablo Arrouays in the water, and Nans Barillot in the Guinness !