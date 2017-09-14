New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Pyranha, 9R II

Despite being designed primarily as a kayak for extreme racing, the release of the Pyranha 9R kick-started a creek boat design revolution; perhaps it was the purity of the design which made it so unique, and ultimately led to its success.

For 2018, Pyranha will release an updated version of the 9R which takes on board feedback from the countless paddlers who have been enjoying the #FastIsFun experience, adding in a few tweaks and extra features that make it all the more suitable for use as an everyday kayak, without reducing the thrill of the ride.

#FastIsNowEvenMoreFun

Key Features:

Extreme Bow Rocker

Directs water efficiently under the hull for a fast, dry ride.

Wave Deflectors

Create dynamic lift and deflect spray, allowing you to concentrate on the water ahead.

9ft Length with Cut-Off Stern

Maximum race legal waterline for ultimate speed, with a clean release of surface tension.

Narrow, Swede Form Design

Fast, sleek hull, with the widest point behind the cockpit to avoid hindering paddle strokes.

Paddle Entry Cutaways

Allows the blade to be placed as close to the boat as possible for efficient forwards paddle strokes.

Pre-Production Specs: Medium: Length: 271cm / 8′ 11″ – Width: 64cm / 25.2″

More info go to Pyranha.com

Another new product to be seen at PADDLEexpo 2017 – Sept 19-21st, Nuremberg – Germany.