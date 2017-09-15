New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Kokatat, Leviathan PFD

New for 2018

Packed with more features than any other kayak fishing life vest on the market, the Leviathan pushes the bar higher for angling functionality. With multiple pockets, men’s and women’s colors and super comfortable PVC-free Gaia® foam, the Leviathan is set to become the standard for kayak anglers.

The Leviathan is the ultimate kayak fishing life vest, with 14 pockets and multiple fixture options allowing anglers to carry a selection of lures, tools and gear wherever they choose. This high performance recreational life vest features PVC-free, body-mapped Gaia® foam panels designed to contour precisely around an angler’s torso for a secure and comfortable fit. Ultra-light, quick-drying Ariaprene™ (which is both non-toxic and hypoallergenic) mesh back and shoulders compliments the high-back seats. Available in men’s and women’s colors, the Leviathan uses 210D high tenacity, rip-stop nylon designed to withstand the demands fishing equipment can put on a vest. Fleece-lined hand warmer pockets are a bonus for those chilly days.

MSRP: $159

Men’s Colors: Orange, Olive

Women’s Color: Gray

Sizes (Buoyancy lbs/oz.): XS/S (16/00), M/L (16/00), XL/XXL (16/00)

Certifications: ISO (European Union), US Coast Guard, Transport Canada

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com