Inside EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Daily Kayak Video #5, Holy Diver Giant Slalom

New this year in the Ekstremsportveko program, the Holy Diver Giant Slalom. An extreme kayaking race comprised of multiple giant slalom gates through the last 2 major class IV+ – V rapids of the classic lower Myrkdalselva.

In the End, what could be the greatest surprise is that Dane Jackson did not end up on top of the podium… instead it is the french slalom machine, Nicolas Caussanel, who actually moved to Voss for the season and will work for the legendary KayakVoss, who scored the fastest run, followed by Michele Ramazza (Italy) and Jamie Sutton (NZ).

By: Joe Rea-Dickins