I Had a Dream, Spring was Coming

After the winter, spring is coming …

When the are more rainy days than snow days during a winter we can say that good ski conditions are impossible to be found. So, you are thinking about paddling again. Maybe is it better to enjoy the rain and paddling than being against it and trying to go skiing. Two times each years the question come back: Kayaking or skiing ?

But maybe the most importante things is not to go skiing or go kayaking but Why are we do that ? With who ? and how ?

By: Gaëtan Gaudissard – Saucisse Family / No Travel Without Kayak

#lifeisnothingwithoutfriends #mountainisthebest #adaptation #ski&kayak #withrobin