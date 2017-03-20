Home, Sweet Home – “Rain on Snow” on the Ötscherbach, Austria

As part of the Home, Sweet Home series this movie shows the Ötscherbach, a small creek that flows through an impressive gorge at the eastern end of the alps. As this area is usually very dry this river needs snow or rain or preferably both to have good flows. But when it rains on snow be ready for raising levels and a fast flowing current that is hard to stop in and dangerous if avalanches or wood block the way.

By: Reiner Glanz