Full Descent of the Rio Grande , Argentina

The Río Grande lies nearly in the center of Argentina near the Chilean border. This expedition was the first to put some of it’s previously run pieces into a 15 day trip. The river begins high in the Andes and then enters arid basalt canyons forming some great scenery and whitewater. The Grande then flows into the Río Colorado and onward to the Atlantic Ocean just south of Bahía Blanca in eastern Argentina. The Río Colorado also serves as the northern border of the region known as Patagonia.

By: Sam Morrison



