Chain Carnage on the Stura di Valgrande, Italy – (Entry#29 Carnage for All 2017)

Watch Italian paddler Billy Gazzo assisting a group of paddlers getting caught in a stopper one after another on the Stura di Valgrande river in Italy. Most of the paddlers swim out of the hole, until Billy getting too close to help the last paddler is also forced to swim after getting beat.

By: Billy Gazzo From: Italy

