2017 Derby du Veneon

Sweet video recap of the 2017 Derby du Veneon. A team kayak race taking place in the majestic Veneon valley, above Grenoble at 2000 meters of altitude.

This year super cold temperatures increased the challenge for racers and staff alike, but spirits were kept on the high side and made it for a memorable weekend!

Footage: Valentin Bernard, Stephane Pion, Boris Doyle

Edit: Boris Doyle