With the Boys (Entry #10 Short Film of the Year Awards 2020)

Join Tom Dollé and crew running two of Chile’s sickest run: Truful Truful and 80ft Newen falls.

Paddlers: Kilian Ivelic, Mateo Champailler, Hayden Voorhees, Tom Dollé

By: Tom Dolle From: France

