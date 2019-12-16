Stuck in an Undercut on the Amot Gorge (#23 Carnage for All 2019)

Watch Ukrainian paddler Anton Fedorenko getting stuck in an Undercut on the Amot river in Norway. Scary to watch but Anton’s swimming out after a rather short downtime. « I think that my situation could be useful for other kayakers. Two mistakes leads to a scary result. » Anton Fedorenko.

Rapid name: Amot Gorge

River name: Sjoa

Behind the camera: Gytis Giniotis

