Stuck in an Undercut on the Amot Gorge (#23 Carnage for All 2019)

Watch Ukrainian paddler Anton Fedorenko getting stuck in an Undercut on the Amot river in Norway. Scary to watch but Anton’s swimming out after a rather short downtime. « I think that my situation could be useful for other kayakers. Two mistakes leads to a scary result. » Anton Fedorenko.
Rapid name: Amot Gorge
River name: Sjoa
Behind the camera: Gytis Giniotis

