Santa Cruz Paddlefest 2020, March 26-29th

Dates are set for this year’s edition of the Santa Cruz Paddlefest. If you are into any form of paddle surfing (Waveski, Kayak Surfing, SUP, Surf Ski, Sea Kayak, Prone Boards, and Outrigger canoes) join the planet’s longest running competition of that kind celebrating this year its 34th edition from March 26th through the 29th.

The Santa Cruz Paddlefest (SCPF) hosts elite level kayak surfing and SUP surfing at the legendary break, Steamer Lane, and an intermediate category at the friendlier Cowells beach. Additionally, a race along the Iconic Santa Cruz Boardwalk is set for Saturday which welcomes SUP, surf ski, sea kayaks, prone boards, and outrigger canoes. With such a variety of events, there is something for everyone at the Santa Cruz Paddlefest!

Visit Santacruzpaddlefest.com for more information.