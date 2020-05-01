facebook_pixel



Published on mai 1st, 2020 | by Kayak Session

https://www.kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttps://www.kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Pyranha Customiser – Custom your Boat!

Pyranha have just launched a sweet new Custom website where you can visualise the Pyranha Kayak of your dreams and make it a reality!
Choose your favourite colours for the shell, handles, security points, and outfitting trim, then add extras like the hooker thigh grip attachments or a heavy-duty hull.
NB> UK residents can place an order through the customiser for collection through their local dealer, or if you’re outside the UK, you can screenshot your final setup and send it to your local dealer to order.
Customise your boat HERE

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 73 – Spring 2020

    Current Issue