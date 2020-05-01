Pyranha Customiser – Custom your Boat!

Pyranha have just launched a sweet new Custom website where you can visualise the Pyranha Kayak of your dreams and make it a reality!

Choose your favourite colours for the shell, handles, security points, and outfitting trim, then add extras like the hooker thigh grip attachments or a heavy-duty hull.

NB> UK residents can place an order through the customiser for collection through their local dealer, or if you’re outside the UK, you can screenshot your final setup and send it to your local dealer to order.

Customise your boat HERE