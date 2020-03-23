facebook_pixel



Published on mars 23rd, 2020

Product Spotlight: The Nevis Project with Barney Caufield – Palm Equipment

Super interesting video featuring Palm Equipement designer Barney Caufield explaining the 3 year-process that brought to life the Nevis. A look behind the scenes at the design of this buoyancy aid and how experimentation, iteration, history and inspiration have resulted in this first class PFD, one of the safest and most classy on the market. This PFD won best 2020 Equipment at PADDLEexpo

