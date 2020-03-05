Product Spotlight – Kokatat, Dirt Bag

The Dirt Bag has plenty of room and organization for all of your paddling gear. It has a large main compartment with mesh lid, separate vented shoe compartment, separate insulation compartment, and an internal pocket for smaller items. The grab handle converts to backpack style shoulder straps. There are grab handles on each end and compression straps. The included changing mat stores in a pocket on the bottom of the gear bag.

More info go to: https://kokatat.com/product/dirt-bag-gear-bag-acubag