Nic Williams 2019 Reel

Follow Nic Williams throughout 2019 in Mexico and all over the US. In 2019, I was fortunate to have opportunities to paddle all over the US and some parts of Mexico. I spent 8 months on the road for my job, only stopping for a day or two at a time. If I wasn’t working; I was eating, sleeping, kayaking or traveling. I made this video because I wanted to have something to look back on, a quick reminder of some of my favorite places I’ve been to. Enjoy!

