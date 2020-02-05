Jet Kayak Prototype Testing

You may remember a few years back Shaun Baker’s attempt to race a car on a jet kayak for Top Gear a British TV show. Well years later, an electric version of a jet kayak has come to life. Check Bren Orton and Sal Montgomery testing it out; it was developed by a British mad scientist called Mark (Youngsters Jet).

« Big thanks to Mark and Pyranha kayaks for sorting this out for us to have a go in the battery powered jet kayak. Pretty happy to see this thing running well and excited to see what Mark comes up with in the future of this projects development. »

> Check Mark’s YT channel