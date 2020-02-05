facebook_pixel



Published on février 5th, 2020 | by Kayak Session

https://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttps://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Jet Kayak Prototype Testing

You may remember a few years back Shaun Baker’s attempt to race a car on a jet kayak for Top Gear a British TV show. Well years later, an electric version of a jet kayak has come to life.  Check Bren Orton and Sal Montgomery testing it out; it was developed by a British mad scientist called Mark (Youngsters Jet).
« Big thanks to Mark and Pyranha kayaks for sorting this out for us to have a go in the battery powered jet kayak. Pretty happy to see this thing running well and excited to see what Mark comes up with in the future of this projects development. »
> Check Mark’s YT channel 

 

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 72 – Winter 2019

    Current Issue