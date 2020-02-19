facebook_pixel



Indus from the Sky (Entry #4 Short Film of the Year Awards 2020)

Follow a group of international kayaker travelling to the surreal Indus Valley in Pakistan with the goal to paddle the Shyok, the Hushe, the Upper indus  and the infamous Rondu Gorge in October 2019. Featuring Honza Lasko, Dag Sandvik, Palo Andrasy, Sergey Illin, Bram Peeters and photographers David Sodomka. Filmed 100% from a drone.
By: David Sodomka From: Cz Rep.

